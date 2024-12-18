MEAC: Men’s Basketball Recap, Dec. 17

N.C. Central def. Mid-Atlantic Christian (div. 2) – 112-67

Drexel (CAA) def. Howard – 68-65

DURHAM, N.C. – Senior guard Keishon Porter of the North Carolina Central University men’s basketball team earned his first career double-double in Tuesday’s 112-67 win against Mid-Atlantic Christian University in McDougald-McLendon Arena. Porter had 25 points (4-of-6 from three) and 10 rebounds in 22 minutes.

Joining Porter in double figures was junior forward Kelechi Okworogwo (13) and redshirt senior guards Aquan Smart (14) and Floyd Rideau Jr. (12). Redshirt senior Isaac Parson passed for 10 assists.

NCCU has improved to 6-8 on the season with three games remaining in the non-conference schedule.

Drexel (CAA) def. Howard – 68-65

WASHINGTON (December 17, 2024) – Senior guard Marcus Dockery (Washington) scored 11 of his team-high 14 points and fellow D.C. native Blake Harper added seven of his 11 points after intermission, but it was not enough as the Howard University men’s basketball team dropped a 68-65 decision to Drexel University in a nonconference matchup at Burr Gymnasium.



The loss snapped a two-game win streak for the Bison, who are now 5-7 overall.



The two teams went back-and-forth in the first 20 minutes as they exchanged runs. Drexel was able to get a 36-34 advantage, primality on the balanced scoring, led by Yame Butler and Jason Drake, who combined for 19 of their team’s points.

