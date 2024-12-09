MEAC: Men’s Basketball Recap, Dec. 8

Wagner (NEC) def. Maryland Eastern Shore – 63-61

Cincinnati (Big 12) def. Howard – 84-67

The University of Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks erased a 15-point second half deficit and nearly completed a comeback before a potential overtime forcing shot was waved off as time expired in a 63-61 loss to Wagner.

The Hawks opened the game with an efficient offense scoring on their first three possessions and taking a 8-7 lead by the 15:42 mark behind three field goals by forward Christopher Flippin. UMES suddenly went cold, going scoreless for over three minutes as the Seahawks pulled ahead, 9-12, at the 11:27 mark.

Both teams struggled to find their rhythm offensively as the teams managed a combined two field goals and 17 shot attempts. Ketron “KC” Shaw managed to get the Hawks out of the shooting slump by making his next two shots followed by a Jose Cuello three pointer to bring UMES to within one, 21-20 by the 4:47 mark.

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Freshman guard Blake Harper (Washington) continues to show why he is one of the top freshmen in the country as he recorded his first double-double with career highs in both scoring and rebounding, but some torrid second half shooting proved to be too much to overcome as the Howard University men’s basketball team dropped an 84-67 to No. 14 Cincinnati at the Fifth Third Arena.



The loss was the fourth straight for the Bison.



A 6-foot-5 freshman from Gonzaga College High School in D.C., Harper hit on 8-of-16 from the floor and a perfect 7-of-7 from the charity stripe for a game-high 23 points, along with 10 rebounds. His first half scoring, alongside fellow D.C. native senior guard Marcus Dockery helped Howard (3-6) stay close at intermission, 36-32.



The Bearcats, ranked No. 14 in the latest polls, turned to the trio of Simas Lukosius, Aziz Bandaogo and Dillon Mitchell, who combined for 49 points on a sizzling 77-percent shooting display.

