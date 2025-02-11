MEAC: Men’s Basketball Recap, Feb. 10

Howard def. Md. Eastern Shore – 77-57

Howard def. Md. Eastern Shore – 77-57



PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (February 10, 2025) – Graduate forward Cameron Shockley-Okeke (Norwalk, Conn.) and senior guard Marcus Dockery (Washington) each scored 18 points to help the Howard University men’s basketball team pull away to a 77-57 win over Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) battle inside the Hytche Center.



The win upped the Bison’s record to 10-14 on the season and 5-2 in the MEAC.



The Hawks bolted to an early 10-point lead before Howard settled in and put together a 16-8 run to trail, 34-32, at the half.



Then Shockley-Okeke and Dockery, two of the premier three-point shooters in the conference, began to find range and helped fuel a 9-0 run over a 1:56 period to take the lead and pull away. The duo combined for 7-of-15 from beyond the arc.

BOX SCORE | RECAP

