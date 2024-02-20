MEAC Men’s Basketball Recap – Feb. 19

Men’s Basketball

Delaware State 80, Morgan State 58

South Carolina State 75, Howard 68

Maryland Eastern Shore 75, Coppin State 67

Norfolk State 80, North Carolina Central 74

DOVER, Del. – The Hornets used a big first half of play to hold on for the 80-58 victory over the Bears of Morgan State.

DSU opened the game with a 47-point first half while holding MSU to 25 points in the opening 20 minutes. The teams were tied after the halftime break scoring 33 points in the second half.

Delaware State was led by rookie Deywilk Tavarez with 21 points shooting 8-of-11 from the field and 3-of-4 from three-point range. Martaz Robinson and Alston Andrews both tallied double-doubles. Robinson collected 16 points and 10 rebounds while Andrews recorded 11 points and rebounds. Jevin Muniz added 14 points to round out the top scorers.

Kamron Hobbs and Will Thomas led the Bears with 11 points apiece.

South Carolina State 75, Howard 68

WASHINGTON, D.C. – After trailing the first half, the Bulldogs came out of the halftime break to come from behind for the 75-68 win.

Howard held a narrow three-point lead through the opening 20 minutes of action with the score sitting at 35-32 at the break. S.C. State came out in the second half scoring 43 points scoring ten more points than the Bison, 43-33, to claim the win.

SCSU was led by Michael Teal with 15 points while Mitchell Taylor added 12 points of his own. Omar Croskey and Drayton Jones both scored 11 points apiece.

Four Bison recorded double-digits led by Seth Towns with 15 points. Bryce Harris added 14 points while Marcus Dockey contributed 13 and Shy Odom put up 11 points.

Maryland Eastern Shore 75, Coppin State 67

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – The Hawks defeated the Eagles of Coppin State by eight points, 75-67, in Monday night MEAC action.

MAryland Eastern Shore led by six points at halftime 39-33. The teams came out of the break and were neck and neck throughout the final 20 minutes as UMES outscored CSU by two points 36-34 to go on and claim the win.

MAryland Eastern Shore was led by Troy Hupstead with 22 points. Elijah Wilson was close behind with 19 points after going 9-of-10 from the field. Toby Nnadozie added 10 points to round out the top scorers.

Justin Winston put up 28 points to lead the Eagles shooting 11-of-18 from the field. Khali Horton tallied 14 points while Aa’reyon Munir-Jones added 10.

Norfolk State 80, North Carolina Central 74

NORFOLK, Va. – A 50+ point second half evened the season series record between the Spartans and Eagles as Norfolk State claimed the 80-76 win over North Carolina Central.

NCCU led at halftime after going into the break leading by four points, 30-26. The Spartans came out in the second half on fire putting up 54 points, 10 more points than what NCCU scored pulling ahead 80-74 for the win.

Jamarii Thomas led the Spartans with 28 points going an impressive 16-of-19 from the free throw line. Allen Betrand added 16 points while Kuluel Mading rounded out the top NSU scorers with 13 points.

Po’Boigh King led N.C. Central with 18 points. Fred CLeveland, Jr., and Ja’Darius Harris contributed 14 and 13 points respectively while Josh Smith tallied 10 points as the last Eagle in double figures.