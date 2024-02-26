MEAC Men’s Basketball Recap – Feb. 24

North Carolina Central 88, Maryland Eastern Shore 55

South Carolina State 69, Delaware State 62

Howard 78, Morgan State 72

Norfolk State 68, Coppin State 66

DURHAM, N.C. – Two explosive halves of basketball by the Eagles propelled North Carolina Central to an 88-55 victory over Maryland Eastern Shore.

The Eagles were on fire shooting 48.57 percent in the first half taking a 42-28 lead into the break. NCCU continued to roll in the second half scoring 46 points shooting 44.44 percent from the field while holding UMES to 27 points as N.C. Central won 88-55.

Keishon Porter led NCCU with 22 points going 8-of-12 from the field with seven rebounds. PO’Boigh King contributed 16 points while Fred Cleveland, Jr., added 12 points to round out the top scorers.

Maryland Eastern Shore was led by Troy Hupstead with a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds. Devon Ellis was close behind with 14 points while Damani Claxton added 10 as the last Hawk in double figures.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. – South Carolina State held off the Delaware State Hornets for a 69-62 victory. The Bulldogs sit in a three-way tie for second place in the MEAC standings with Howard and N.C. Central.

The teams were neck-and-neck after the first half with SCSU holding a slim one-point lead, 25-24. The Bulldogs came out in the second half to lead by six at the end of the half going on a 44-38 run putting the final score at 69-62.

South Carolina State was led by RaQuan Brown with 18 points shooting 50 percent from the field. Caleb McCarty was the only other Bulldog to record double digits putting 12 points on the board.

Martaz Robinson led Delaware State with 16 points while Deywilk Tavarez added 14 and Jevin Muniz contributed 10 as the last Hornet in double figures.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – After trailing at the half, the Howard Bison came back in the second half to lead by six points and claim the 78-72 victory. Howard sits in a three-way tie with N.C. Central and S.C. State in the MEAC standings.

Morgan State held on to a slim lead 37-35 at the end of the first half. Howard came out in the second to outscore MSU by eight points, 43-35, to win by a six-point margin, 78-72.

Shy Odom led the Bison with 16 points going 8-of-10 from the free throw line. Seth Towns was close behind with 15 points while Bryce Harris added 12 points to go along with 12 rebounds. Marcus Dockery contributed 11 points while Jordan Hairston rounded out the top scorers with 10 points.

Four Bears scored in double-figures led by Kamron Hobbs with 15 points. Will Thomas was close behind with 13 points while Allen Udemadu and Wynston Tabbs both contributed 11 points each.

BALTIMORE, MD. – Norfolk State narrowly escaped Baltimore with a two-point win over Coppin State 68-66 behind a 21-point performance from Tyrese Jenkins.

The Spartans used a 10-point run to take an early lead in the first quarter that they held on to heading into halftime ahead by six, 30-24. The Eagles came out in the second half shifting the momentum to their favor going on a 42-38 run closing the gap to just two points. Unfortunately, CSU’s run fell just short as NSU held on to claim the win.

Tyrese Jenkins led the Spartans with 21 points shooting 7-of-11 from the field and an impressive 7-of-10 from three-point range. Chris Fields, Jr., contributed 13 points while Jamarii Thomas added 12.

Coppin State was led by Malik Battle with 27 points after shooting 50 percent (6-of-12) from the field, 6-of-10 from three-point range and a perfect 9-of-9 from the charity stripe. Ryan Archey was the only other Eagle in double digits with 11 points going 9-of-10 from the free throw line.