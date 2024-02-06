MEAC Men’s Basketball Recap – Feb. 5

Men’s scores

Maryland Eastern Shore 69, Norfolk State 60

S.C. State 77, Coppin State 65

Howard 75, Delaware State 71

Morgan State 79, N.C. Central 72 OT

Maryland Eastern Shore 69, Norfolk State 60

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – The Hawks of Maryland Eastern Shore took down the Spartans of Norfolk State 69-60 in front of a rowdy Hawks crowd in the Hytche Center. Devon Ellis led the way for the Hawks with 20 points shooting 80.0 percent (8-of-10) from the field in the game.

The first half of action was very close as the teams were separated by just one point, 28-27, with UMES leading at halftime. The second half saw the Hawks take flight outscoring the Spartans by nine points, 41-33, to pull ahead for the 69-60 win.

Troy Hupstead tallied a double-double with 18 points and 15 rebounds as the only other Hawk to reach double figures.

Jamarii Thomas and Tyrel Bladen led Norfolk State with 16 points each while Allen Betrand tallied 13 points as the top Spartan scorers.

S.C. State 77, Coppin State 65

ORANGEBURG, S.C. – Caleb McCarty led the Bulldogs with 15 points while Michael Teal added 14 en route to South Carolina State claiming a 77-65 victory over the Eagles of Coppin State.

SCSU opened the game on a strong 45-24 run. In the second half, Coppin State went on a 41-32 run to pull within 12 points of South Carolina State, but the Bulldogs held on for the win.

Coppin State was led by Malik Battle with 18 points while Ryan Archey added 17 and Justin Winston contributed 15 to lead the Eagles.

Wilson Dubinsky and Atiba Taylor joined teammates McCarty and Teal in double figures with 12 and 11 points respectively.

Howard 75, Delaware State 71

DOVER, Del. – Bryce Harris and Marcus Dockery led the Bison to a narrow four-point 75-71 victory over the Hornets on Monday evening. Harris collected 23 points while Dockery added 21 points.

Howard led Delaware State at the halftime break 32-28 but coming out of the intermission the teams were even throughout the second half scoring 43 points each as the Bison won 75-71.

Seth Towns nearly reached 20 points, adding 19 to his team’s total score.

Deywilk Tavarez led Delaware State with 21 points going 10-of-13 from the free throw line. Jevin Muniz added 19 points while Martaz Robinson contributed 10 points.

Morgan State 79, N.C. Central 72 OT

ORANGEBURG, S.C. – In a tightly contested game, the Bears of Morgan State defeated the top seated Eagles of North Carolina Central 79-72 in overtime on the road at McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, N.C.

N.C. Central led Morgan State after the first 20 minutes of action 34-31 heading into halftime. After the break, the score flipped in the second half with the Bears leading the Eagles 34-31 to even the score at the final buzzer, 65-65, forcing overtime. MSU carried the momentum from the second half into overtime and outscored NCCU 14-7 to claim the 79-72 victory.

Will Thomas led the Bears with 23 points and was a rebound shy of a double-double. Amahrie Simpkins (15), Kamron Hobbs (14), Rob Lawson (10), and Allen Udemadu (10) all scored in double figures to aide in Morgan State’s victory.

Keishon Porter led N.C. Central with 17 points while Fred Cleveland, Jr. tallied 12 points. Perry Smith Jr. And Devin Gordon both recorded 10 points while Smith Jr. Added 10 rebounds for a double-double.