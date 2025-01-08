MEAC: Men’s Basketball Recap, Jan. 6

Norfolk State def. Delaware State – 73-64

South Carolina State def. Coppin State – 85-77

DOVER, Del. – Norfolk State forward Jalen Myers recorded 20 points and eight rebounds to lead the Spartans (11-7, 2-0 MEAC) past Delaware State (7-9, 0-2), 73-64, on Monday evening.



Jaylani Darden, a Norfolk native, came just one board shy of his first career double-double in the victory. The senior guard finished the contest with 12 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals in a complete performance.



Coming off the bench, Sin’Cere McMahon logged 15 crucial points for the visiting team, rounding out Norfolk State’s double-figure scorers.



Both teams started slow on the offensive end. The game’s first made basket, a 3-pointer by Delaware State’s Robert Smith, took over two and a half minutes to occur.

BALTIMORE, MD— South Carolina State posted an impressive 85-77 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) victory over Coppin State Monday (Jan. 6) on the road inside the Physical Education Complex.

Four Bulldogs scored in double figures with Omar Croskey leading the way with a team-high 18 points and Drayton Jones 13 points and nine (9) rebounds. Teammates Micheal Teal finished with 14 points and freshman forward D’Shay Wright added 10 in the win.

SC State dominated in several categories including points in the paint (28-21), bench points (38-14) and rebounds 32-30. The Bulldogs defense also forced an game-high 19 turnovers on the day .

