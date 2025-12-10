MEAC Men’s Basketball Recap

Howard def. North Carolina A&T 73-69

Howard def. North Carolina A&T 73-69 BOX SCORE | RECAP

DURHAM, N.C. — Guards Bryce Harris (Brentwood, N.Y.) and Cam Guillis (Falls Church, Va.) and center Danas Kazakevicius (Vilnius, Lithuania) each scored 19 points to help the Howard University men’s basketball team (6-5) hold off North Carolina A&T State (NCAT), 73-69, in a nonconference showdown at Cameroon Indoor Stadium.

NCAT hosts Maryland Eastern Shore Friday (Dec. 12) at 7 p.m. Howard takes on another CAA foe in Hampton Saturday (Dec. 13) in the Real HU Battle at Care First Arena in Southeast D.C. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Virginia def. Md Eastern Shore 84-60 BOX SCORE | RECAP

PRINCESS ANNE, MD– The University of Maryland Shore Hawks fell to No. 24 ranked Virginia on Tuesday, 84-60.

UMES was paced by nine points from Joseph Locandro and Jaden Cooper. Cooper also registered a season-high eight rebounds.

Saint Joseph’s def. Coppin State 87-65 BOX SCORE | RECAP

PHILADELPHIA – Coppin State’s men’s basketball team played virtually even with Saint Joseph’s in the second half but was unable to overcome a 17-point halftime deficit in an 87-65 loss to the Hawks on Tuesday night at Hagan Arena. The Eagles fell to 2-11 on the season while Saint Joseph’s improved to 6-3.

Three CSU players scored in double figures, led by freshman Nelson Lamizana with 13 points to go with five rebounds and four assists. Tyler Koenig and Favour Aire added 11 and ten points, respectively, followed by Hussain Williams and Jamari Piercy with seven points apiece.

Kentucky def. NC Central 103-67 BOX SCORE | RECAP

LEXINGTON, Ky. – In the first ever meeting between the two men’s basketball programs, North Carolina Central fell 103-67 at Rupp Arena to Kentucky on Tuesday evening.

The Eagles are now 3-9, still without a road win this season. Kentucky is the only SEC opponent NCCU will face in its non-conference slate, which consisted of three ACC road games and a Big Ten challenge at the end of the month.

Khouri Carvey finished with 15 points, scoring double figures for the ninth time. Gage Lattimore started cold but picked up his scoring in the second half, going for 14 points.

Depaul def. Morgan State 92-49 BOX SCORE | RECAP TOO COME