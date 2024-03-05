MEAC Men’s Basketball Round Up – March 4

Norfolk State 69, Maryland Eastern Shore 50

Howard 85, Delaware State 66

South Carolina State 61, Coppin State 58

Morgan State 88, North Carolina Central 79

NORFOLK, Va. – The Spartans claimed revenge over the Hawks of the Maryland Eastern Shore with a 19-point, 69-50, victory in Echols Arena.

After a tight first half race that saw NSU lead 32-30 at the break, the Spartans came out in the second half to nearly double the Hawks second-half score to claim the 69-50 victory.

Jamarii Thomas led all scorers with 21 points. Jaylani Darden was the second highest scorer with 15 points while Allen Betran rounded out the top scorers with 11 points.

Maryland Eastern Shore was led by Troy Hupstead with 14 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double. Dionte Johnson

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A pair of Bison combined for 47 points as Howard claimed a 85-66 win over the Hornets of Delaware State.

After going back and forth throughout the early parts of the first half, the Bison closed out the half with a 25-14 run to lead the Hornets at halftime, 43-32. Howard led by double digits throughout the second half increasing that to 20 points in the final minute with the Bison collecting the 85-66 win.

Jordan Hariston led the Bison with 24 points while Bryce Harris was hot on his heels with 23 points and eight rebounds. Shy Odom contributed 15 points while Seth Towns rounded out the top scorers with 10 points.

Martaz Robinson led the Hornets with 20 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double. Jevin Muniz was the only other DSU player inf double-figures with 14 points.

BALTIMORE, Md. – A late Eagle Rally fell short as the Bulldogs held on to claim a 61-58 road win over the Eagles of Coppin State.

The Bulldogs closed several six-point deficits to tie the Eagles at the halftime break with the score sitting at 30 points apiece. S.C. State led by as many as 10 points halfway through the second half, 45-35, but Coppin State battled back to even the score at58 with 90 seconds remaining on the clock. A trio of free throws fell in favor of the Bulldogs while a buzzer beating three-point attempt by Justin Winston fell short of tying the game as SCSU won 61-58.

South Carolina State was led by Mitchell Taylor with 14 points while Drayton Jones contributed 11 and Omar Croskey tallied 10 to round out the top scorers.

Rookie Ryan Archey led the Eagles with 17 points while Justin Winston and Greg Spurlock both contributed 12 points apiece.

BALTIMORE, Md. – A 56-point second half pushed the Bears to victory in an 88-79 come from behind win over the Eagles of N.C. Central.

The Eagles held a narrow three-point lead, 35-32, at the break following a three-point shot from Josh Smith that broke the fifth tie of the opening half. Morgan State went on a 10-0 run taking a 45-35 lead with 16:30 minutes to play. MSU managed to maintain a double-digit lead until the final minute of the game en route to claiming the 88-79 win.

Will Thomas (30) and Amahrie Simpkins (20) combined for 50 points for the Bears with Kameron Hobbs adding 16 points and Allen Udemadu collected a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Fred Cleveland, Jr., led the Eagles with 27 points, six assists and five rebounds. Keishon Porter collected 11 points while Po’Boigh King was the last Eagle in double digits with 10 points.