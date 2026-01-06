MEAC Men’s Basketball Weekly Honors Presented by Wells Fargo

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) has announced its Men’s Basketball Weekly Honors, presented by Wells Fargo. South Carolina State guard Jayden Johnson was named Player of the Week, North Carolina Central forward Khouri Carvey earned Defensive Player of the Week honors, and Coppin State forward Nelson Lamizana was selected as Rookie of the Week.

Johnson (G, 6-1, 165, So., Brooklyn, N.C.) delivered a clutch performance last week, knocking down the game-winning jumper with one second remaining to lift South Carolina State to a dramatic one-point victory over Howard. In the win, Johnson scored 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting, while adding three rebounds and four assists. He followed up with a 25-point outing against Tennessee, recording three rebounds, three assists, and one steal in just 26 minutes of action.

Carvey (F, 6-9, 232, Sr., Wilson, N.C.) anchored the Eagles defensively in a pair of contests against Penn State and Norfolk State. He averaged 10.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game, including an 11-rebound, two-block performance in a two-point victory over Norfolk State. Offensively, Carvey posted a double-double average of 18.5 points and 10.0 rebounds, while shooting 60 percent from the field for the week.

Lamizana (F, 6-9, 185, Fr., West Chester, Pa.) contributed solid production in two games against UMBC and Delaware State, totaling 10 points, seven rebounds, and one assist.

Other Top Performers