MEAC Men’s Basketball Weekly Honors Presented by Wells Fargo

The MEAC announced its Men’s Basketball Weekly Honors, presented by Wells Fargo, for games played last week. Howard senior guard Ose Okojie was named Player of the Week, North Carolina Central senior forward Khouri Carvey earned Defensive Player of the Week honors, and South Carolina State freshman guard Noah Treadwell was selected as Rookie of the Week.

Okojie (G, 6-5, 191, Sr., Brampton, Canada) recorded back-to-back double-figure scoring performances in conference victories over Delaware State and North Carolina Central. Against Delaware State, he scored 16 points on an efficient 5-of-6 shooting from the field (83 percent), including a perfect 2-of-2 from three-point range, while adding five rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block. He followed with a 19-point effort versus N.C. Central, shooting 9-of-15 from the floor (60 percent), along with five rebounds, three steals, and one block.

Carvey (F, 6-9, 232, Sr., Wilson, N.C.) anchored the Eagles’ defense in two conference contests, totaling 11 rebounds, three steals, and three blocks. In a matchup against Morgan State, Carvey collected eight rebounds, three steals, and one block, while also contributing a game-high 21 points.

Treadwell (G, 6-5, 180, Fr., Atlanta, Ga.) poured in 28 total points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals as South Carolina State posted a 1-1 conference record last week. He scored 19 points in a two-point victory over rival Coppin State, shooting 50 percent from the field (6-of-12) and knocking down six three-pointers, while adding two rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

