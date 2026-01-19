MEAC Men’s Basketball Weekly Honors Presented by Wells Fargo
The MEAC announced its Men’s Basketball Weekly Honors, presented by Wells Fargo, for games played last week. Howard senior guard Ose Okojie was named Player of the Week, North Carolina Central senior forward Khouri Carvey earned Defensive Player of the Week honors, and South Carolina State freshman guard Noah Treadwell was selected as Rookie of the Week.
Okojie (G, 6-5, 191, Sr., Brampton, Canada) recorded back-to-back double-figure scoring performances in conference victories over Delaware State and North Carolina Central. Against Delaware State, he scored 16 points on an efficient 5-of-6 shooting from the field (83 percent), including a perfect 2-of-2 from three-point range, while adding five rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block. He followed with a 19-point effort versus N.C. Central, shooting 9-of-15 from the floor (60 percent), along with five rebounds, three steals, and one block.
Carvey (F, 6-9, 232, Sr., Wilson, N.C.) anchored the Eagles’ defense in two conference contests, totaling 11 rebounds, three steals, and three blocks. In a matchup against Morgan State, Carvey collected eight rebounds, three steals, and one block, while also contributing a game-high 21 points.
Treadwell (G, 6-5, 180, Fr., Atlanta, Ga.) poured in 28 total points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals as South Carolina State posted a 1-1 conference record last week. He scored 19 points in a two-point victory over rival Coppin State, shooting 50 percent from the field (6-of-12) and knocking down six three-pointers, while adding two rebounds, three assists, and two steals.
Other Top Performances
- Derwin Hodge, Jr. (South Carolina State) posted 12 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals, and three blocks as the Bulldogs finished 1-1 in conference play.
- My’kel Jenkins (Norfolk State) scored 14 points with five rebounds, one assist, three steals, and one block in a win over South Carolina State.
- Jayden Johnson (South Carolina State) recorded a team-high 18 points, five assists, and three steals against Coppin State.
- Nelson Lamizana (Coppin State) finished with 16 points and a game-high seven rebounds, while shooting a perfect 7-of-7 from the free-throw line against Maryland Eastern Shore.
- Gage Lattimore (North Carolina Central) totaled 34 points, six rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block as the Eagles went 1-1 last week.
- Walter Peggs Jr. (Morgan State) poured in a game-high 29 points, connecting on seven three-pointers, with two rebounds in a victory over Delaware State.
- Dorion Staples (Maryland Eastern Shore) scored a season-high 20 points, adding four rebounds, three assists, and two steals in a win over Coppin State.
- Cedric Taylor (Howard) registered 32 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two steals, and three blocks in back-to-back victories over Delaware State and North Carolina Central.