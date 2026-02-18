MEAC Men’s Basketball Weekly Honors Presented by Wells Fargo

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference has announced its Men’s Basketball Weekly Honors, presented by Wells Fargo. Howard University guard Cedric Taylor III was named Player of the Week, while teammate Bryce Harris earned Defensive Player of the Week honors. Coppin State University guard Daveyon Lydner was selected as Rookie of the Week.



Taylor III (G, Jr., 6-7, 210, Atlanta, Ga.) averaged 20.0 points per game, shooting a perfect 16-of-16 from the free-throw line, while adding nine rebounds, eight assists, and four steals across two contests. In a non-conference matchup against Yale, he recorded 18 points, connecting on 2-of-4 from three-point range and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line, along with five rebounds, two assists, and three steals. Against Maryland Eastern Shore, Taylor poured in 22 points with four rebounds, six assists, and one steal, going a flawless 10-of-10 from the charity stripe in the victory.



Harris (G, Grad., 6-4, 220, Brentwood, N.Y.) anchored the Bison defensively in conference and non-conference play, totaling 10 rebounds, four steals, and five blocked shots on the week. He also contributed 15.5 points per game and six assists, helping Howard to a 1–1 record, including a conference win over Maryland Eastern Shore.



Lydner (F, Fr., 6-4, 180, York, Pa.) contributed four rebounds, four assists, and one block in 15 minutes of action in a victory over North Carolina Central University.



Other Top Performances

Gage Lattimore (North Carolina Central) recorded a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds, adding one assist and two steals against Coppin State.

recorded a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds, adding one assist and two steals against Coppin State. Anthony McComb III (Norfolk State) tallied 19 points with five rebounds, one assist, and one steal in a win over Delaware State.

tallied 19 points with five rebounds, one assist, and one steal in a win over Delaware State. Cameren Sparrow (Coppin State) scored 12 points, including a game-sealing blocked shot on a dunk attempt in the final seconds of a victory over North Carolina Central.

scored 12 points, including a game-sealing blocked shot on a dunk attempt in the final seconds of a victory over North Carolina Central. Miles Webb (Delaware State) finished with 21 points, four rebounds, one block, and one steal against North Carolina Central.