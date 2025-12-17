MEAC Men’s Basketball Weekly Honors Presented by Wells Fargo

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) has announced its Men’s Basketball Weekly Honors presented by Wells Fargo. Howard’s Bryce Harris has been named Player of the Week, while teammates Cam Billus earned Defensive Player of the Week, and Danas Kazakevicius was named the Rookie of the Week.

Harris (G, 6-4, 220, Grad., Brentwood, N.Y.) recorded a pair of double-doubles to lead Howard to back-to-back victories over North Carolina A&T and Hampton. He totaled 35 points and 22 rebounds on the week. Against North Carolina A&T, Harris finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and two steals in 39 minutes of action. He followed with 16 points, 12 rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in the win over Hampton.

Gillus (G, 5-11, 180, Jr., Falls Church, Va.) anchored the Bison defense, totaling seven rebounds, six steals, and one block during the two-game stretch. In the victory over Hampton, Gillus pulled down five rebounds and recorded a career-high five steals. He also contributed offensively, scoring 32 points and dishing out nine assists on the week.

Kazakevicius (C, 6-10, Fr., Vilnius, Lithuania) played a key role in Howard’s 2-0 week, tallying 21 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and one steal. Against North Carolina A&T, he logged 36 minutes and posted a career-high 19 points with five rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal in the 73-69 win.

