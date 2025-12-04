MEAC Men’s Basketball Weekly Honors

NORFOLK, Va. – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) has announced its Men’s Basketball Weekly Honors presented by Wells Fargo. Howard’s Bryce Harris has been named Player of the Week, North Carolina Central’s Dionte Johnson earned Defensive Player of the Week, and Howard’s Danas Kazakevicius has been selected as Rookie of the Week.

Bryce Harris (G, 6-4, 220, Grad., Brentwood, N.Y.) scored a career-high 36 points, along with seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals, in a win over St. Mary’s (MD). He shot an impressive 13-of-17 (76%) from the field and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line. Harris also reached double figures in a five-point loss to Mount St. Mary’s, finishing with 13 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 35 minutes.

Dionte Johnson (G, 6-0, 200, Bronx, N.Y.) totaled seven steals across two games last week. He recorded five steals and three rebounds against Carolina University and added two steals and three boards against USC Upstate. Offensively, he posted 15 assists and eight points, helping the Eagles finish 1-1 on the week.

Danas Kazakevicius (C, 6-10, Vilnius, Lithuania) delivered back-to-back double-digit scoring performances with 14 points against St. Mary’s (MD) and 13 points against Mount St. Mary’s. He totaled 15 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks, contributing to Howard’s 1-1 week in non-conference play. He shot efficiently against St. Mary’s (MD), connecting on 6-of-9 (67%) from the field and 2-of-2 from the line.

Other Top Performers