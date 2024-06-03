MEAC Outdoor Track and Field Athletes Set to Compete at NCAAs

NORFOLK, Va. — Eight MEAC track, and field athletes are set to compete at the 2024 NCAA National Track and Field meet in Eugene, Oregon, June 5-8, after achieving qualifying marks during the NCAA East Regional.

Howard leads the way with seven athletes competing in the women’s 4x100m relay, the women’s 400m dash, the men’s 110m hurdles and the men’s 400m hurdles. Maryland Eastern Shore sends one representative to the national meet competing in the men’s triple jump.

All events will be streamed live on ESPN+ with live results available HERE. All event times listed are Pacific Standard Time.

The Howard women’s 4x100m relay team of Ai’yana Gray-Williams, Mackenzie Robinson, Kailei Collins and Sherri-Ann Norton qualified for nationals after setting a school record running a time of 44.26 seconds at the East Regionals. The women’s 4x100m semifinal race is set for June 6 with an 8:48 p.m. start time.

Bison teammate Simone Watkins will be competing in the women’s 400m semifinals on Thursday, June 6 at 7 p.m.

Samuel Bennett from Howard will partake in the men’s 110m hurdles semifinals on Wednesday, June 5, starting at 5:32 p.m.

Also competing on June 5 is fellow Bison Noah Langford. Langford will run in the men’s 400m hurdles race, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Malachi Aiken will represent Maryland Eastern Shore in Eugene competing in the men’s triple jump event. Aiken secured his spot at nationals with a personal best jump of 15.77m at Regionals. The event will be held on Friday, June 7, at 6:20 p.m.

