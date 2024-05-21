MEAC Sends 18 Women’s Track and Field Qualifiers to NCAA Regionals
NORFOLK, Va. – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) is sending 58 track and field athletes to the 2024 NCAA East Coast Regionals to compete in twenty different events between the men’s and women’s competitors. The events will take place rom May 22-24, streamed live on ESPN+.
Eighteen women from seven of the eight MEAC institutions will compete across nine events this week.
Howard leads the group with 10 qualifiers, while Coppin State and Delaware State both send two athletes to compete.
Maryland Eastern Shore, Norfolk State, North Carolina Central and South Carolina State each have one athlete that qualified for the NCAA Regional Meet.
Fans can follow the MEAC athletes live on ESPN+ or track their results HERE.
For a list of events and start times click HERE.
2024 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference NCAA Regional Qualifiers
Name – School – Event (Qualifying Mark)
- Halutie Hor – Coppin State – 100m Dash (11.34)
- Nackera Allen – Coppin State – 200m Dash (23.32)
- Chidubem (Miriam) Okwudibony – Delaware State – 400m Hurdles (58.43)
- Catherine Glenn – Delaware State – 100m Hurdles (13.48)
- Kailei Collins – Howard – 100m Dash (11.12); 200m Dash (22.73); 4x100m Relay (44.26)
- Tiffani Rae Pittman – Howard – 100m Dash (11.29); 200m Dash (23.08); 4x100m Relay (44.26)
- Zoe Turner – Howard – 400m Dash (53.36)
- Catherina Morris – Howard – 100m Hurdles (13.45); 400m Hurdles (59.23)
- Simone Watkins – Howard – 400m Hurdles (57.76)
- Aniya Woodruff – Howard – 400m Hurdles (58.75); 4x100m Relay (44.26)
- Ai’yana Gray-Williams – Howard – 4x100m Relay (44.26)
- Mackenzie Robinson – Howard – 4x100m Relay (44.26)
- Sherri-Ann Norton – Howard – 4x100m Relay (44.26)
- Erin Hatcher – Howard – Hammer Throw (58.76m)
- Faithlyn Irving – Maryland Eastern Shore – Triple Jump (13.08m)
- Nyla Ward – Norfolk State – Long Jump (6.15m)
- Joidon Boddie – North Carolina Central – Triple Jump (12.99m)
- Cameran Gist – South Carolina State – Long Jump (6.15m); Triple Jump (12.77m)