MEAC Sends 18 Women’s Track and Field Qualifiers to NCAA Regionals

NORFOLK, Va. – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) is sending 58 track and field athletes to the 2024 NCAA East Coast Regionals to compete in twenty different events between the men’s and women’s competitors. The events will take place rom May 22-24, streamed live on ESPN+.

Eighteen women from seven of the eight MEAC institutions will compete across nine events this week.

Howard leads the group with 10 qualifiers, while Coppin State and Delaware State both send two athletes to compete.

Maryland Eastern Shore, Norfolk State, North Carolina Central and South Carolina State each have one athlete that qualified for the NCAA Regional Meet.

Fans can follow the MEAC athletes live on ESPN+ or track their results.

For a list of events and start times

2024 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference NCAA Regional Qualifiers

Name – School – Event (Qualifying Mark)