MEAC Sends 40 Men’s Track and Field Qualifiers to NCAA Regionals

NORFOLK, Va. – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) is sending 58 track and field athletes to the 2024 NCAA East Coast Regionals fto compete in twenty different events between the men’s and women’s competitors. The events will take place rom May 22-24, streamed live on ESPN+.

Forty male athletes qualified for the NCAA meet and will compete across 11 different events. The MEAC will have representation in seven track events; 100m dash, 200m dash, 400m dash, 110m hurdles, 400m hurdles, 4x100m relay and 4x400m relay, and four field events, high jump, long jump, triple jump and discus.

Howard men’s team sends 11 athletes to the regional meet with South Carolina State close behind with nine qualifiers. Norfolk State registered eight qualifiers while Coppin State will send seven runners.

Two athletes from Delaware State will be competing, while Maryland Eastern Shore, Morgan State and North Carolina Central all have one competitor in the regional meet.

Fans can follow the MEAC athletes live on ESPN+ or track their results HERE.

For a list of events and start times click HERE.

2024 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference NCAA Regional Qualifiers

Name – School – Event (Qualifying Mark)

Solomon Hammond – Coppin State – 100m Dash (10.07); 4x100m Relay Team – 39.58

– Coppin State – 100m Dash (10.07); 4x100m Relay Team – 39.58 Daniel Cunningham – Coppin State – 400m Dash (46.72)

– Coppin State – 400m Dash (46.72) Carl Drakes – Coppin State – 4x100m Relay Team – 39.58

– Coppin State – 4x100m Relay Team – 39.58 Noxroy Wright – Coppin State – 4x100m Relay Team – 39.58

– Coppin State – 4x100m Relay Team – 39.58 Cole Schlotterbeck – Coppin State – 4x100m Relay Team – 39.58

– Coppin State – 4x100m Relay Team – 39.58 Jarrett Gentles – Coppin State – 4x100m Relay Team – 39.58

– Coppin State – 4x100m Relay Team – 39.58 Etiam Torgbenu – Coppin State – 4x100m Relay Team – 39.58

– Coppin State – 4x100m Relay Team – 39.58 Jalen Booth-Mitchell – Delaware State – 200m Dash (20.55)

– Delaware State – 200m Dash (20.55) Jaden Shelton – Delaware State – 110m Hurdles (13.88)

– Delaware State – 110m Hurdles (13.88) Samuel Bennett – Howard – 110m Hurdles (13.39)

– Howard – 110m Hurdles (13.39) Zachary Hawkins – Howard – 110m Hurdles (13.68); 4x100m Relay – 39.66

– Howard – 110m Hurdles (13.68); 4x100m Relay – 39.66 Otto Laing – Howard – 110m Hurdles (13.79); 4x100m Relay – 39.66

– Howard – 110m Hurdles (13.79); 4x100m Relay – 39.66 Noah Langford – Howard – 110m Hurdles (13.84); 400m Hurdles (50.57)

– Howard – 110m Hurdles (13.84); 400m Hurdles (50.57) Darian Clyburn – Howard – 110m Hurdles (13.90)

– Howard – 110m Hurdles (13.90) Ja’Leak Perry – Howard – 4x100m Relay – 39.66

– Howard – 4x100m Relay – 39.66 Goba Dan-Princewil l – Howard – 4x100m Relay – 39.66

l – Howard – 4x100m Relay – 39.66 Adam Musgrove – Howard – 4x100m Relay – 39.66

– Howard – 4x100m Relay – 39.66 Kyle Fisher – Howard – Long Jump (7.72m); Triple Jump (15.40m)

– Howard – Long Jump (7.72m); Triple Jump (15.40m) Sean Wray – Howard – Long Jump (7.67m)

– Howard – Long Jump (7.67m) Chase Drewery – Howard – Triple Jump (15.58m)

– Howard – Triple Jump (15.58m) Malachi Aiken – Maryland Eastern Shore – Long Jump (7.54m); Triple Jump (15.76m)

– Maryland Eastern Shore – Long Jump (7.54m); Triple Jump (15.76m) Derick Robinson – Morgan State – Long Jump (7.62m)

– Morgan State – Long Jump (7.62m) Kai Cole – Norfolk State – 100m Dash (10.05); 200m Dash (20.55)

– Norfolk State – 100m Dash (10.05); 200m Dash (20.55) Premier Wynn – Norfolk State – 400m Hurdles (50.72); 4x400m Relay – 3:05.57

– Norfolk State – 400m Hurdles (50.72); 4x400m Relay – 3:05.57 Tafari Bishop – Norfolk State – 400m Hurdles (51.41); 4x400m Relay – 3:05.57

– Norfolk State – 400m Hurdles (51.41); 4x400m Relay – 3:05.57 Jahquan Christopher – Norfolk State – 4x400m Relay – 3:05.57

– Norfolk State – 4x400m Relay – 3:05.57 Vincent Bond – Norfolk State – 4x400m Relay – 3:05.57

– Norfolk State – 4x400m Relay – 3:05.57 Jeremiah Zellander – Norfolk State – 4x400m Relay – 3:05.57

– Norfolk State – 4x400m Relay – 3:05.57 Devin Mosley – Norfolk State – 4x400m Relay – 3:05.57

– Norfolk State – 4x400m Relay – 3:05.57 Isaac Haywood – Norfolk State – Triple Jump (15.85m)

– Norfolk State – Triple Jump (15.85m) Lamont Victoria – North Carolina Central – High Jump (2.11m)

– North Carolina Central – High Jump (2.11m) Jovan Brooks – South Carolina State – 400m Dash (46.00); 4x400m Relay – 3:06.91

– South Carolina State – 400m Dash (46.00); 4x400m Relay – 3:06.91 Jacob Alexander – South Carolina State – 4x400m Relay – 3:06.91

– South Carolina State – 4x400m Relay – 3:06.91 Isaiah Vertus – South Carolina State – 4x400m Relay – 3:06.91

– South Carolina State – 4x400m Relay – 3:06.91 Jaden Barker – South Carolina State – 4x400m Relay – 3:06.91

– South Carolina State – 4x400m Relay – 3:06.91 Eric White – South Carolina State – 4x400m Relay – 3:06.91

– South Carolina State – 4x400m Relay – 3:06.91 Isaiah Campbell – South Carolina State – 4x400m Relay – 3:06.91

– South Carolina State – 4x400m Relay – 3:06.91 Dwayne Curnell – South Carolina State – 4x400m Relay – 3:06.91

– South Carolina State – 4x400m Relay – 3:06.91 Kaden Priester – South Carolina State – 4x400m Relay – 3:06.91

– South Carolina State – 4x400m Relay – 3:06.91 Dexter Ratliff – South Carolina State – Discus (54.73m)

