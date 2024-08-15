MEAC to Host Weekly Football Head Coaches Video Conference

NORFOLK, Va. – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) will host its weekly football video conference starting on Monday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. ET.



The video conference, which features the league’s six head coaches, will continue weekly through Monday, Nov. 25. Each head coach will be available for a 10-minute period that includes a brief statement about the previous and upcoming games and opponents. Each session concludes with a question-and-answer session with members of the media.



The 2024 football coaches call on Monday, August 19, will feature the head coaches from Delaware State and Norfolk State, both of whom are competing in Week 0. The remaining four coaches will join the call the following week, August 26, as teams prepare for Week 1.



Credible media outlets may access the video conference via a Zoom link that will be provided by the MEAC office. The entire video conference will be available online each Wednesday morning through the conference’s YouTube channel.



For more information, please contact Alysse Scripter via e-mail (scriptera@themeac.com) or phone at (757) 951-2055.



DATES FOR 2024 VIDEOCONFERENCES:

August 19 • August 26 • September 2 • September 9 • September 16 • September 23 • September 30 • October 7 • October 14 • October 21 • October 28 • November 4 • November 11 • November 18 • November 25



Times 10:00 a.m. MEAC Notes 10:03 a.m. Larry Scott Howard 10:13 a.m. Trei Oliver North Carolina Central 10:23 a.m. Lee Hull Delaware State 10:33 a.m. Dawson Odums Norfolk State 10:43 a.m. Chennis Berry South Carolina State 10:53 a.m. Damon Wilson Morgan State