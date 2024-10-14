MEAC Volleyball Recap, Oct. 13

Delaware State 3 def. South Carolina State 0

Maryland Eastern Shore 3 def. North Carolina Central 0

Howard 3 def. Coppin State 0

Norfolk State 3 def. Morgan State 2

Delaware State 3 def. South Carolina State 0

DOVER, DE —The Delaware State volleyball team needed only three sets (25-18, 25-15, 25-23) to defeat the South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs Sunday at home at Memorial Hall.



The conference win improved Delaware State’s record to 8-11 overall and 4-2 in MEAC play. Aaliyah Mitchell finished with eight kills on the day to lead the Hornets attack while finishing with a hitting percentage of .294. In addition, the Hornets Emma Crakow contributed eight digs to lead them defensively.



RECAP | BOX SCORE

Maryland Eastern Shore 3 def. North Carolina Central 0

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – The Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks (8-9, 3-3 MEAC) secured their first conference straight-set victory of the season against the North Carolina Central Eagles (7-12, 3-3), evening their conference record.



In the Hawks’ straight-set victory over the Eagles, UMES out-blocked NCCU 12-4, with freshman Lilliana Montes leading the way with nine blocks. Ranyla Griggs and Nkemjika Ikemefuna were strong offensively, contributing 13 and nine kills, respectively. Sophomore Anisa Dorlouis played a key role, recording 19 assists and 16 digs.



RECAP | BOX SCORE

Howard 3 def. Coppin State 0

WASHINGTON, DC – Howard women’s volleyball continues their reign atop the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) rankings with Sunday afternoon 3-0 win (25-22, 25-14, 25-12) over #2 Coppin State.



The victory moves the Bison to a 12-5 (6-0 MEAC) record while the Eagles fall 9-12 (5-1 MEAC). Rya McKinnon led Howard with 15 kills on the evening. Leah Reeves had four aces and 39 assists, Amanda Ifeanyichukwu made three blocks, and Claire Simpson recorded 15 digs, with contributions across the board from Cimone Woodard, Dami Awojobi, and Aziah Buckner.



RECAP | BOX SCORE

Norfolk State 3 def. Morgan State 2

NORFOLK, Va. – Led by junior setter/opposite Sydney McCree, Norfolk State defeated Morgan State, 3-2, Sunday, at the Hill Field House in Baltimore, Md.



McCree secured her sixth 40+ assist game of her career and eclipsed her season-high after posting 43 as Norfolk State (8-10) moves to 3-3 in conference play with the win over Morgan State (5-15, 1-5 MEAC). Sydney McCree, the Spartans’ assist leader, totaled a season-high 43 assists, while Jordan Lyons, Alexa Harris, and Gabrielle Gilbert combined for 49 of the team’s 57 kills, the second most this season.

RECAP | BOX SCORE