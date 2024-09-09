MEAC Volleyball Recap, Sept. 7

NORFOLK, Va. – Multiple teams in the MEAC saw action on the road to top the weekend off, with victories from Howard and Coppin State.

COPPIN STATE

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The Coppin State women’s volleyball team swept Niagra in three sets on Saturday afternoon at the Chick-fil-A Robinson Classic, hosted by Duquesne. Coppin State improves to a 3-4 record for the season and increased their nation’s leading neutral-site winning streak to 19 matches.



Coppin State def. Niagra- 3-0 (25-23, 25-14, 25-19)



Ayanna Pharoah had a career-high 12 kills with a .417 efficiency. TaKenya Stafford posted another double-double with 11 kills and 11 digs, to go with an ace and three blocks. Sophia Bertotti Metoyer hit an errorless .692 with nine kills on 13 attempts. Kahea Carvalho also notched a double-double with 24 assists and ten digs while serving three aces. Coco Figueroa led all players with 14 digs as Coppin held Niagara to .136 hitting.



RECAP | BOX SCORE

HOWARD

The Howard Women’s Volleyball Team defeated Kansas City in a five set match at the Molly Howard-Gerwig Memorial Tournament. The Bison advance to a 4-2 record in the season.

Howard def. Kansas City 3-2 (25-27, 25-15,25-20, 20-25, 16-14)



RECAP | BOX SCORE



Rya McKinnon led three Bison in double digits with 14 kills, as Cimone Woodard finished with 13 kills and a game high five blocks and Bria Woodard posted 12 kills.

NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL

ELON, N.C. – The North Carolina Central volleyball team fell in five sets to the Elon Phoenix Saturday on the road at Schar Center closing out weekend tournament play.



Elon def. North Carolina Central- 3-2 (23-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-13, 15-3).



RECAP | BOX SCORE



Makenzi Searcy finished with 11 kills on the day to lead the Eagles’ attack. Defensively, had three players reach double figures in digs, including Loren Johnson’s 15, 11 from Gabriela Felix-Baeza, and 10 more from Emmie Modlin. Bella Dearinger had another 30+ assists match, tallying a match high 38.

DELAWARE STATE

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Delaware State dropped to Tennessee State in three sets at the Charlotte Invitational Tennessee State def. Delaware State – 3-0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-18)



RECAP | BOX SCORE

MORGAN STATE

CARROLLTON, Ga. – The Bears fell to the Bulldogs of UNC Asheville in straight sets to wrap up the West Georgia Tournament. MSU falls to 0-7 on the season.



UNC Ashville def. Morgan State- 3-0 (25-23, 25-22,25-18).



RECAP | BOX SCORE

