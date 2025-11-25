MEAC Women’s Basketball Recap

Hampton def. Delaware State 76-59

HAMPTON, VA —The Delaware State women’s basketball team got a 32-point performance from the bench but fell 76-59 to the Hampton Lady Pirates on the road Monday.

The Hornets (3-5) had three players score in double figures, led by Amya Scott, who had 13 points and five steals.

Jermesha Frierson added 11 points and Liliana Harrison chipped in as well with 10 points off the bench.

South Carolina State def. UCF 94-49