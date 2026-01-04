MEAC Women’s Basketball Recap

Howard def. SC State 68-64

Howard def.SC State 68-64 BOX SCORE | RECAP

ORANGEBURG, S.C. – Senior forward Zennia Thomas (Cleveland) recorded a double-double and key plays down the stretch gave the Howard University women’s basketball team a hard-fought 68-64 road win over South Carolina State (SC State) in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) opener at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Gymnasium.

Howard hosts Delaware State in its MEAC home opener Thursday (Jan. 8) at 6 p.m., inside Burr Gymnasium. SC State travels to Baltimore to take on Coppin State Thursday (Jan. 8) at 7 p.m.

Coppin State def. Delaware State 60-59 BOX SCORE| RECAP

DOVER, Del. – Khila Morris recorded 26 points and 13 rebounds, both career-highs, to lead the Coppin State women’s basketball team to a 60-59 MEAC victory at Delaware State on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Hall.

With the win in the conference opener, the Eagles moved to 3-13 overall with the Hornets falling to an identical mark on the season.

Md. Eastern Shore def. Morgan State 68-61 BOX SCORE|RECAP

Princess Anne, MD– The University of Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks opened 2026 and MEAC play with a 68-61 win against Morgan State in the Hytche Center. UMES took the lead through the first half to carry over for the win after a contested second half in which both teams drew even.

UMES was led in scoring by Ashanti Lynch with 23 points while she added eight rebounds, three steals and an assist. She shot 10-of-17 (58.8%) from the field for the game.

Norfolk State def. NC Central 68-48 BOX SCORE | RECAP

DURHAM, N.C. — The Norfolk State women’s basketball team opened Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) play in emphatic fashion, rolling to a 68-48 road victory over North Carolina Central on Saturday afternoon at McDougald-McLendon Arena.

With the win, the Spartans improved to 6-10 overall and 1-0 in conference action, while the Eagles dropped to 3-11 and 0-1 in the MEAC.



Senior guard Jasha Clinton led all scorers with 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting, adding six rebounds, four assists, and a game-high six steals.

