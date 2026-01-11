MEAC Women’s Basketball Recap

Coppin State def. NC Central 77-70

Norfolk State def. Delaware State 69-53

Md. Eastern Shore def. Howard 62-56

SC State def. Morgan State 62-59

Coppin State def. NC Central 77-70 BOX SCORE | RECAP

BALTIMORE – Four Coppin State women’s basketball players scored in double figures in a 77-70 MEAC victory over North Carolina Central on Saturday afternoon at PEC Arena. CSU improved to 4-14 overall and 2-1 in the MEAC while NC Central fell to 3-13 on the year and 0-3 in league play.



Paris McBride scored a team-high 17 points with four steals while hitting 8-of-10 free throws and was followed by Khila Morris with 16 points and both Erin Henry and Shanaii Gamble with 14 points apiece. Morris stuffed the stat sheet with five rebounds, seven assists and three steals while Gamble finished a rebound shy of a double-double.

Norfolk State def. Delaware State 69-53 BOX SCORE| RECAP

DOVER, Del. – The Norfolk State University women’s basketball team delivered a balanced performance on Saturday afternoon, earning a 69-53 road victory over Delaware State at Memorial Hall. With the win, the Spartans improved to 7-11 overall and 2-1 in MEAC play, while the Hornets dropped to 3-15 and 0-3 in conference action.

Norfolk State placed five players in double figures, led by Cire Worley with a team-high 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including three triples. Worley, tied her season high points total, added five assists, three rebounds, and a steal.

Md. Eastern Shore def. Howard 62-56 BOX SCORE |RECAP

Princess Anne, MD – The University of Maryland Eastern Shore defeated Howard University 62-58 on Saturday afternoon to extend its conference record to 3-0 on the season.

The Hawks were led by Brianna Barnes who finished with 22 points, two steals and six rebounds. Kalise Hill ended the game with 11 points on 3-of-4 from the field and two steals.

SC State def. Morgan State 62-59 BOX SCORE| RECAP

BALTIMORE — South Carolina State used a balanced offensive effort and timely shooting to edge Morgan State 62–59 in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference women’s basketball game Saturday afternoon at Hill Field House.



Iemyiah Harris scored a team-high 19 points and knocked down four 3-pointers to lead the Lady Bulldogs, who improved to 5-13 overall and 2-1 in the MEAC. Angie Juste-Jean added 11 points off the bench, while Feliah Greer posted nine points and nine rebounds.