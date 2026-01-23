MEAC Women’s Basketball Recap

Norfolk State def. Morgan State 78-52

Norfolk State def. Morgan State 78-52 BOX SCORE | RECAP



NORFOLK, Va. — Four Norfolk State women’s basketball players scored in double figures as the Spartans defeated Morgan State 78-52 on Thursday evening.



Norfolk State improved to 9-11 overall and 4-1 in MEAC play, while Morgan State fell to 3-18 overall and 2-3 in conference action.



Jasha Clinton led the Spartans with 18 points, four rebounds, four steals and four assists. Cire Worley added 16 points and eight rebounds, while Anjanae Richardson scored 16 and Da’Brya Clark finished with 13.

Howard def. Coppin State 64-51 BOX SCORE | RECAP



BALTIMORE (January 22, 2026) – Senior forward Zennia Thomas (Cleveland) scored a game-high 22 points and had one of her best all-around performances of the year to lead the Howard University women’s basketball team to a 64-51 win over Coppin State at the Physical Education Complex Arena.



The win was the second straight for the Bison and fourth-in-the-last-five games.

Delaware State def. SC State 67-47 BOX SCORE | RECAP TOO COME