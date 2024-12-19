MEAC: Women’s Basketball Recap, Dec. 18

Morgan State def. Presbyterian (Big South) 54-41

Norfolk State def. Drexel (CAA) 68-56

BAYAMÓN, Puerto Rico (Dec. 18, 2024)–Morgan State returned to the floor for the first time following an 11-day hiatus and recorded a 54-41 victory over Presbyterian on Wednesday morning in the opener of the Puerto Rico Clasico at Ruben Rodiguez Coliseum. It was the first-ever meeting between the two programs.



Morgan State improved to 6-7 on the season, while the Blue Hose fell to 1-10.



Freshman Nia Green came off the bench to lead the way with a game-high 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting, while adding five rebounds and a game-high five steals. Junior Gabrielle Johnson tallied 12 points, two assists, a rebound and a steal in the victory.



RECAP | BOX SCORE

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk State women’s basketball team outscored Drexel 27-6 in the fourth quarter to earn a 68-56 victory at Echols Hall Wednesday night.



Senior forward Kierra Wheeler led the Spartans with a double-double, scoring 12 points and grabbing 12 rebounds to go with three blocks and three steals.



Sophomore guard Anjanae Richardson (14) and graduate guard Diamond Johnson (11) also scored in double figures for the Spartans.



RECAP | BOX SCORE



