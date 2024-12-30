MEAC: Women’s Basketball Recap, Dec. 29

Howard def. American (Patriot) 75-46

Howard def. American (Patriot) 75-46

WASHINGTON – Graduate guard Destiny Howell (Queens, N.Y.) scored a game-high 15 points to lead four Bison in double figures as the Howard University women’s basketball team rolled past American, 75-46, at Bender Arena.



The victory snapped a three-game losing skid for the Bison (7-8) while the Eagles (0-11) are still looking for their first win of the season.



Coppin State def. Maine (America East) 66-55

HACKENSACK, N.J. – Laila Lawrence posted a double-double with a season-high 27 points and ten rebounds to go with six steals as the Coppin State women’s basketball team fell to Maine, 66-55, on Sunday afternoon to close out the FDU Christmas Tournament.

The Eagles finished the non-conference portion of its season at 9-7 while the Black Bears improved to 5-8.



Mississippi State (SEC) def. South Carolina State 95-47

Starkville, MS – – Jania Hinton led South Carolina State with a team-high 8 points, while Monajah Ford and Shaunice Reed added 5 points each. Despite their efforts, The Lady Bulldogs fell to Mississippi State 95-47.

With the loss, the Lady Bulldogs fall to 1-15 on the season.



Norfolk State def. Auburn (SEC) 63-57

AUBURN, Ala. — The Norfolk State women’s basketball team earned its second SEC upset win of the season, taking down Auburn 63-57 at Neville Arena Sunday afternoon.



Graduate guard Diamond Johnson led the Spartans with 17 points. She added 11 rebounds, four steals, and three assists to her totals. Sophomore guard Da’Brya Clark also scored in double figures for NSU with 15 points.



