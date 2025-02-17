MEAC: Women’s Basketball Recap, Feb. 15

Howard def. Delaware State- 62-45

Howard def. Delaware State- 62-45

DOVER, Del. (February 15, 2025) – Graduate forward Kaiya Creek (Seat Pleasant, Md.) came off the bench to score a season-high 21 points to lead the Howard University women’s basketball team to a 62-45 win over Delaware State (DSU) in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) game at Memorial Hall.



The win was the fourth straight for the streaking Bison while the Hornets are still looking for their first conference win.



Coppin State def. North Carolina Central 63-53

DURHAM, N.C. – Laila Lawrence put up a double-double 20 points and 18 rebounds, leading Coppin State’s women’s basketball team to a 63-53 victory at North Carolina Central University on Saturday afternoon at McDougald-McLendon Arena. With the win, Coppin improved to 15-9 overall and 6-2 in the MEAC while NC Central fell to 6-17 on the year and 3-5 in conference play.



Morgan State def. South Carolina State 60-55

BALTIMORE, MD— The Morgan State Lady Bears traveled to Orangeburg, South Carolina, and secured a 60-55 victory over South Carolina State on Saturday evening.

Morgan State was led by Naya Ojukwu, who recorded a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds, while Jael Butler contributed 14 points and five rebounds.



Norfolk State def. Maryland Eastern Shore 70-48

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. — The Norfolk State women’s basketball team took care of business on Saturday afternoon, taking down Maryland Eastern Shore 70-48 at the Hytche Center.



Graduate guard Diamond Johnson led NSU with 17 points, adding nine rebounds, five assists and one steal to her totals. Niya Fields (15) and Anjanae Richardson (10) also scored in double-figures in the win.



