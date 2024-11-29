MEAC: Women’s Basketball Recap, Nov. 28

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO — The Norfolk State women’s basketball team fell to Washington State 68-60 in its opening game of the Discover Puerto Rico Shootout on Thursday evening.



Senior guard Diamond Johnson led the Spartans with 15 points, three steals, two rebounds, and two assists. Da’Brya Clark (14) Anjanae Richardson (13), and Kierra Wheeler (11) also posted double figures for NSU in the loss.



The Spartans opened the contest with a quick 9-0 run on the Cougars, highlighted by a steal and layup from Clark. WSU fought back with an 11-2 run of its own, tying up the contest with just over three minutes left in the first quarter.



Richardson broke the tie with a hard-fought layup, getting fouled, and making the free throw. Wheeler drained a 3-pointer with just 45 seconds remaining in the quarter, giving NSU a one-point lead after one.



Washington State opened the second quarter with a 13-4 run, making it 28-19 in favor of the Cougars. A pair of free throws and a layup from Richardson trimmed the WSU lead down to five before Johnson cut the lead to two with a big 3-pointer.



Richardson got free from the defense with a fastbreak layup right before the end of the half, making it a one-point game with the Cougars on to 29-28 heading into the locker room.



Norfolk State regained the lead right out of the locker room with a 3-pointer from Clark on the first possession. WSU answered right back with a 3-pointer to gain the lead back. Neither team gained control of the contest with a pair of lead changes throughout the rest of the quarter. Jonson hit a 3-pointer with 17 seconds left on the clock, tying the game at 47-47 entering the fourth quarter.



The Cougars opened the fourth quarter with an 8-2 run, extending their advantage to 55-49 with 6:01 left to play in the contest. NSU wouldn’t go away with Johnson getting the Spartans within four points with 2:03 left to play. Washington State went on to build its largest lead of the contest at 10 points, before going on to win the contest 68-60.



Checking the box score

Diamond Johnson led NSU in scoring with 15 points on 6-of-21 shooting.

Da’Brya Clark (14), Anjanae Richardson (13), and Kierra Wheeler (11) also were in double figures

Norfolk State picked up 12 steals to Washington State’s five

The Spartans grabbed 21 offensive rebounds to the Cougars 13

News & Notes

Norfolk State falls to 6-2 with the loss

Washington State improves to 3-3 with the victory

Kierra Wheeler posted her second double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds

Diamond Johnson led NSU in scoring for the fifth time this season

Anjanae Richardson finished in double-figures for the 10th time in her career (13 points)

Up Next

Norfolk State will be back in action on day two of the Discover Puerto Rico Shootout at 1:30 p.m. EST against Wyoming.



