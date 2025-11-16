MEAC Women’s Basketball Recap

Howard def. Elon 56-46

Howard def. Elon 56-46 BOX SCORE | RECAP

ELON, N.C. – Freshman guard Ariella Henigan (Chicago) came off the bench to score a game-high 14 points and senior forward Zennia Thomas (Cleveland) recorded her first double-double (12 points & 10 rebounds) of the season to lift the Howard University women’s basketball team to a 56-46 road win at Elon University in a nonconference game at the Schar Center.

The 4-0 start is the best for the Howard program since 2004-05 when the team started the season with a 5-0 record under Cathy Parson.

Howard continues its road trip when it travels to Richmond, Va., Monday (Nov. 17) to play the Rams of VCU. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Mount St Marys (MD) def. Morgan State 69-47 BOX SCORE | RECAP TOO COME

LIU def. Delaware State 70-56 BOX SCORE | RECAP

DOVER, Del. — LIU came into Dover and defeated Delaware State, 70-56.

The Hornets were led by Aniyah Joens and Amya Scott, who came off the bench to contribute 12 points apiece. Mahogany Cottingham added 10 points to round out the scoring.