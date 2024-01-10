MEAC Women’s Basketball Roundup

Howard 70, South Carolina State 46

Howard 70, South Carolina State 46

ORANGEBURG, S.C. – Tyana Walker led the Bison with a season-high 18 points as Howard defeated South Carolina State 70-46 Monday evening.

After a close first quarter, Howard pulled ahead in the second quarter and never looked back scoring 57 points over the last three quarters while holding S.C. State to 36 points.

The Bison outrebounded the Bulldogs 34-29 and out shot them 26 to 15 from the field.

Norfolk State 81, North Carolina Central 60

DURHAM, N.C. – Rookie Da’Brya Clark led the Spartans with 18 points while both Kierra Wheeler and Diamond Johnson both recorded double-doubles. Wheeler recorded 17 points with 14 rebounds while Johnson added 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Norfolk State used big runs in first and third quarters to pull away from North Carolina Central and claim the 21-point victory.

The Spartans were aggressive on the boards bringing down 53 rebounds while the Eagles collected 37 of their own.

Coppin State 75, Maryland Eastern Shore 69

BALTIMORE, Md. – The Hawks held the lead throughout the first half of action but a second half surge by the Eagles pushed Coppin State ahead on the scoreboard for the 75-69 win.

Angel Jones led the Eagles for the second game in a row with 21 points making 9 of her 11 free throws. Laila Lawrence added 19 points while Faith Blackstone collected 17 points. Maryland Eastern Shore’s Ariana Seawell led the Hawks with 18 points.

CSU shot 50% (21-42) from the field as a team while UMES shot 40.6% (26-64) on the evening.

Delaware State 73, Morgan State 71 OT

BALTIMORE, Md. – Neither team had complete control of the game as the first two quarters saw just one-point difference in score as the Bears led by two points, 28-26, at halftime. Delaware State made up those two points in the third quarter to even the score at 52 all heading into the fourth quarter. Both MSU and DSU scored 11 points in the final ten minutes of regulation to force overtime. In OT, the Hornets managed to get one more basket to fall in their favor to claim the 75-73 victory.

Ja’Naiah Johnson led the Hornets with 18 points while three other players scored 14 points each in Savannah Brooks, Denijsha Wilson and Tyshonne Tollie. For Morgan State both Sedayjha Payne and Laila Fair recorded 14 points apiece to lead the team.

