MEAC Women’s Pairing Are Set for 2024 Conference Tournament

NORFOLK, Va. – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) has released its women’s pairings for the 2024 MEAC Basketball Tournament, scheduled for March 13-16 at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va. Norfolk State earned the top seed after clinching the regular-season title with a 13-1 conference finish.

The defending conference tournament champion, Norfolk State finished the MEAC regular season with a 92.9 winning percentage, setting a school record for the best winning percentage in program history since joining the MEAC in 1998-99. They will take on the No. 8 seed, South Carolina State, to tip off the conference tournament on Wednesday, March 13th beginning at noon.

Howard finished the regular season 10-4 in MEAC play to clinch the No. 2 seed. The Bison were the only team in the MEAC to defeat the Spartans, keeping them from a perfect conference record. Howard will take on No. 7 Morgan State, finishing with a conference record of 3-11. Game two of the first-round will start at 2 p.m. on March 13.

North Carolina Central secures the No. 3 seed, finishing with a conference record of 9-5. NCCU will take on No. 6 Delaware State for the final quarterfinal game on Thursday, March 14 beginning at 2 p.m. The teams split the series in the regular season. Last time out, DSU defeated the NCCU 75-64 in overtime.

Coppin State clinched the No. 4 seed via the conference tiebreaker against Maryland Eastern Shore, as the Hawks drop to the fifth seed. The matchup will be the third meeting between the Maryland rivals in the past five seasons in opening round of the conference tournament. Tip-off is slated for Thursday, March 14 beginning at noon.

Friday’s semifinals games are scheduled for 12:00 p.m. and 2 p.m.

The 2024 MEAC Basketball Tournament is a single-elimination tournament featuring both the conference men’s and women’s teams. The quarterfinal and semifinal games are streamed live on ESPN+. The men’s championship finale is on Saturday, March 16, beginning at 1 p.m. and will broadcast live on ESPN2. The women’s championship matchup is scheduled to tip off at 4 p.m. on ESPN+, and reair Sunday, March 17 at 8 a.m. on ESPNU.