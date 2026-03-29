MEAC Women’s Tennis Day 1 Recap

Norfolk State def. Delaware State 7-0

Howard def. NC Central 4-3

Morgan State def. Norfolk State- 6-1

SC State def. Coppin State 6-1

Norfolk State def. Delaware State 7-0 BOX SCORE



Norfolk State opened MEAC play with a dominant 7-0 sweep over Delaware State, improving to 8-7 overall and 1-0 in conference action. The Spartans secured the doubles point with wins at No. 1 and No. 3 flights, led by Yuliya Yurkova/Yana Klimchuk (6-1) and Regina Urbiola/Angelina Maniawska (6-2), then carried that momentum into singles, sweeping all six matches in straight sets. Yurkova, Julia Daroszewska, Urbiola, and Yana Klimchuk each contributed key singles victories as Norfolk State completed the shutout.

Howard def. NC Central 4-3 BOX SCORE

Howard edged N.C. Central 4-3 in a tight MEAC matchup, improving to 2-8 overall and 1-0 in conference play. In doubles, N.C. Central won Nos. 1 and 3 (6-4, 7-5), while Howard took No. 2 (7-5). Howard carried the momentum into singles, winning four of six courts to clinch the victory.

Morgan State def. Norfolk State 6-1



Recap too come..

SC State def. Coppin State – 6-1

Recap too come…