Meeks Blasts Trump Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Washington, DC — U.S. Representative Gregory Meeks (D-NY 5th District), Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, recently issued the following statement on President Trump’s Executive Orders imposing 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico. The statement also addresses Meeks’ plans to introduce Resolutions terminating the national emergencies cited for the need for the tariffs.

“The President’s decision to use emergency authorities that impose new taxes on American consumers is an abuse of power that will drive up costs for hard-working American families. These taxes will increase inflation and unnecessarily damage relations with two of our closest allies while doing nothing to stem the flow of migrants or fentanyl into America. It is absurd that the Administration is imposing a higher tariff on allies than on China, our greatest competitor.

“These tariffs are taxes on consumers and another demonstration of Republicans ripping off Americans in an effort to bankroll Trump’s tax cuts for his billionaire backers. American families will not just pay the price at the cash register; they will also lose jobs when Canada and Mexico inevitably retaliate against American manufacturers, farmers, and small businesses. This is lose-lose, and Americans will suffer.

“Instead of working with Congress to lower costs for Americans, President Trump is abusing the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to circumvent Congress. In order to protect America’s interests, and consistent with Congressional authority under the National Emergency Act, I will shortly be introducing privileged Resolutions to protect middle class consumers and terminate the ‘emergencies’ issued by President Trump.”