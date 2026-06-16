Meeks, Himes Call on Rubio to Avert Humanitarian Crisis

Washington, DC — Representatives Gregory W. Meeks, Ranking Member on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Jim Himes, Ranking Member on the House Intelligence Committee, wrote to Secretary of State Marco Rubio calling for the United States to establish a humanitarian corridor for the transit of fertilizer shipments through the Strait of Hormuz to prevent Trump’s unnecessary war from triggering a broader humanitarian catastrophe.

“The Administration has a responsibility to address the humanitarian and economic consequences of the conflict it chose to initiate,” the Members wrote. “Preventing a broader food security crisis should be an immediate priority. The United States should lead a coordinated diplomatic effort with allies, regional partners, and international organizations to establish a humanitarian maritime corridor for fertilizer, other essential agricultural inputs, and emergency nutrition and food commodities through the Strait of Hormuz. Such a corridor would help stabilize global markets, protect vulnerable populations, and demonstrate that even amid heightened tensions, diplomacy remains capable of delivering tangible results.”

The letter continued: “Failure to act will carry consequences far beyond the region. Food insecurity is a catalyst for political instability, displacement, and conflict, all of which ultimately undermine U.S. national security interests. The United States cannot afford to allow a preventable disruption in fertilizer supplies to trigger a wider humanitarian crisis. Swift diplomatic engagement is necessary to avert further harm and restore confidence in the free flow of essential goods through one of the world’s most strategically important waterways.”

The full letter is available here.