Meeks Introduces Resolutions Opposing UAE Arms Sale Bypass

Washington, DC – Representative Gregory W. Meeks, Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, today criticized the Trump administration’s decision to bypass the Congressional committee review process and immediately notify major arms sales to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Meeks announced that he will introduce Joint Resolutions of Disapproval to block the weapons sales.

“Last night, the Trump administration informed me of its intent to once again bypass the Congressional review process and years of standing practice and notify billions of dollars in arms sales to the UAE. This decision violates years of established practice and undermines Congress’s constitutional role in overseeing arms transfers.



“Earlier this year, I made public my hold on major U.S. arms sales to any country sustaining the conflict in Sudan. Despite international outcry, including by Members of Congress on both sides of the aisle, credible evidence continues to show that the UAE is providing weapons to the RSF.



“Recent RSF attacks on the city of El Fasher and the Zamzam displaced persons camp killed hundreds of civilians, including nine aid workers, and displaced nearly 400,000 people. The war between the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces has killed over 150,000 people and displaced nearly 13 million since it began in 2023. Nearly 1 million people are on the brink of starvation.



“Despite the UN Darfur arms embargo, UAE weapons and supplies have enabled RSF attacks on civilians and prolonged the fighting. The UAE claims to have ended support to the RSF but multiple credible reports and investigations – both inside and outside of the U.S. government – indicate otherwise. Now, under Trump’s watch, the UAE has faced no consequences for keeping this conflict going. External actors must end support for the parties to change the calculus and make a negotiated peace possible.



“President Trump has shown a complete disregard for Congress’s role as a co-equal branch of government and has failed to take meaningful action to stop the atrocities in Sudan. Given the gravity of the situation in Sudan and the UAE’s continued involvement, I will be introducing Joint Resolutions of Disapproval with my Senate colleagues to block these sales and prevent U.S. weapons from going to countries fueling further atrocities.”

