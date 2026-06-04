Meeks Issues Statement Following Rubio Testimony Before HFAC

Washington, DC — Representative Gregory W. Meeks, Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, today issued a statement following Secretary Marco Rubio’s testimony before the full committee on the Department of State’s FY 2027 Budget Request:

“Secretary Rubio dismissed Congress’s constitutional oversight responsibilities as a ‘circus.’ The real circus is an administration whose foreign policy is built on wars without plans, diplomacy without diplomats, and self-inflicted crises that Americans are left paying for.

“Today, Secretary Rubio offered no serious explanation for the economic fallout of the administration’s war with Iran, no answers for the Americans paying more as a result of the administration’s foreign policy choices, and no clear strategy for how America would win the future.

“We are less safe, less strong, and less prosperous today than we were at the beginning of Trump’s second term, and Rubio has no answers on how this administration plans to protect Americans from the fallout of its own self-created crises. Secretary Rubio can complain that the House is too rough for him, but he continues to prove himself as a willing accomplice for the most disastrous foreign policy in recent U.S. history.”