Meeks Issues Statement on Zelensky Meeting

Washington, DC — Representative Gregory W. Meeks, Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, today issued a statement on President Trump’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Once again, President Trump failed to deliver today on providing any support for Ukraine, and instead continues to appease Vladimir Putin through his inaction and blatant revisionist history about Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine.

“Anyone still claiming that Donald Trump has pivoted on his position toward Putin should see his remarks today – as well as his speech at the U.N. General Assembly – for exactly what they are: a delusional ‘will he, won’t he’ negotiating tactic that is as toothless as Trump’s supposed support for Ukraine. Vladimir Putin certainly sees through it, which is why he continues to manipulate Trump, delay negotiations, and continue Russia’s brutal, unjustified war. This isn’t Trump bringing peace through strength; this is weakness through appeasement.

“It’s past time for Congress to take the action Trump refuses to take to put real pressure on Putin. The Speaker must bring my Ukraine Support Act to the floor for a vote.”