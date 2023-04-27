Meeks Leads Statement Congratulating Resolution Commemorating Israel’s 75th Anniversary

By: House of Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats

Washington, DC – Representative Gregory W. Meeks, Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, was joined by Representatives Jerry Nadler, Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee; Dean Phillips, Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on the Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia; Kathy Manning, Vice Ranking Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee; Jamie Raskin, Ranking Member of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability; David Cicilline; Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Ranking Member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction and Veterans Affairs; Jan Schakowsky; and Brad Schneider in issuing the following joint statement commemorating Israel’s 75th anniversary and affirming a two-state solution between Israelis and Palestinians after H. Res. 311 passed on the House floor this evening.

“We share deep pride in the strong, bipartisan, and multifaceted relationship the United States has had with Israel throughout the last 75 years, grounded in the many interests and values our two nations share.

“Unlike previous resolutions honoring Israel’s birthday and achievements, this resolution, principally drafted by Republicans, broke the longstanding bipartisan tradition of acknowledging the importance of achieving a two-state solution between Israelis and Palestinians. However, the strong bipartisan vote on H. Res. 311 was an important opportunity for the House to formally express our support for Israel as we have on similar occasions in the past.

“Democrats and Republicans have long worked together to provide an iron-clad and long-term commitment to Israel’s security, reaffirmed regularly and broadly most recently by the Congress fully funding the 2016 United States-Israel Memorandum of Understanding on security assistance; our continued support for critical defensive capabilities such as the Iron Dome Missile Defense System; and our support for Abraham Accords diplomacy.

“Together, we have ensured broad bipartisan consensus that Israel’s future as a Jewish and democratic state requires working toward a negotiated, sustainable two-state solution that would allow Israel and a demilitarized, democratic Palestinian state to live side by side in peace and security. The Congress has regularly expressed bipartisan understanding that meaningful long-term security for Israelis and Palestinians requires that each people recognize the legitimacy of the other, and each realize their individual human rights and collective right to self-determination.

“We have appreciated when previous acknowledgements of milestones and achievements noted the need for just and lasting peace for all the people of the region and believe future opportunities would be well served to uphold and jointly affirm U.S. policy of supporting a two-state solution. We remain resolute in our aspiration to help Israel find peace with all its neighbors, including and particularly the Palestinians.

“Again, we celebrate with Israel 75 years of independence and look forward to building together towards a better future for Israel and the region in the years to come.”