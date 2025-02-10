Meeks Opposes Executive Branch

Washington, DC – U.S. Representative Gregory Meeks, Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, recent release the following statement regarding a possible transfer of weapons from the United States to Israel.

“Earlier today, the Trump Administration informed me that it would abrogate Congressional oversight and years of standing practice and immediately notify billions of dollars in arms sales. This move is yet another repudiation by Donald Trump of Congress’ rightful and legitimate oversight prerogative.

“I continue to support Israel’s critical military needs as it faces a range of regional threats and was engaged in close consultation with the Administration on a range of questions and concerns.

“My engagement on complex matters regarding arms sales has not changed between Administrations. I carefully scrutinized and examined arms transfer proposals the Biden Administration proposed and continue to with the Trump Administration.

“That’s why the Trump Administration’s blatant disregard of long-standing Congressional prerogative is particularly shameful and egregious. Furthermore, Secretary Rubio has failed to provide adequate justification or documentation for bypassing the Congressional Committee review process.



“In the United States we do not have kings—we are a democracy rooted in the Constitution, governed by laws. Our founding fathers enshrined Congress’ role first in our Constitution—in Article I. Through his actions, President Trump has made abundantly clear he holds no regard for Congress as the people’s duly elected representatives and a co-equal branch of government. I am disappointed by my Republican colleagues’ silence on upholding America’s foundational checks and balances.”