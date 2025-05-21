Meeks, Stanton Push to End Trump’s Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Washington, DC – Representative Gregory W. Meeks, Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Representative Greg Stanton of Arizona today introduced a discharge petition to force a vote on Resolutions that would terminate President Trump’s authority to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico. This latest effort by Meeks and Stanton to force a vote on the tariffs comes after Republicans used a procedural move to block the vote last March.

“As the Republican majority is laser focused on cutting Medicaid and food assistance to America’s working class in order to give tax cuts to the wealthy, Democrats in Congress are working to lower costs for all American families by ending Trump’s tariffs on Mexico and Canada. These 25% tariffs on our two largest trading partners are nothing but a tax on American families. They have raised costs on everyday goods, devastated businesses and created widespread economic uncertainty. Republicans know these taxes are deeply unpopular, which is why they have done everything they can to block a vote. As Members of Congress, we were elected to Congress to take tough votes, not dodge them. That’s why today I am introducing discharge petitions to force a vote. It is time for my Republican colleagues to go on the record and make clear whether they stand with their constituents or with Trump’s reckless trade war that hurts American families,” said Ranking Member Meeks.

Meeks also introduced a resolution terminating Trump’s April 2nd “liberation day” tariffs, which Republicans similarly blocked from consideration on the floor until September 30th. Meeks intends to similarly discharge that measure in the coming weeks, once it has matured the requisite 30 legislative days.

“Trump’s sweeping tariffs on Mexico are a self-inflicted economic wound. Our economies are deeply linked, and this reckless threat is driving up costs for American families and businesses. Worse, it undermines global trust in the United States and opens the door for China to gain ground. No President should have unchecked authority to impose sweeping tariffs—Congress must act to restore balance and accountability,” said Rep. Greg Stanton.

Rep. Greg Stanton, who introduced the procedural resolution necessary for discharging the Mexico tariff termination resolution, is an original cosponsor on both the Mexico and Canada resolutions.