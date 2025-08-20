Meeks Statement on Trump-Putin Summit

Washington, DC – Representative Gregory W. Meeks, Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, today released the following statement on President Trump’s meeting with Vladimir Putin:

“The fact that this meeting even took place—at the invitation of President Trump, on American soil, without Ukraine present, and with zero concessions from Russia—is an undeserved reward for Putin, who has continued to bomb Ukrainian schools and hospitals, abduct Ukrainian children, and refused to negotiate meaningfully about an end to the horrific war he started. President Trump should have pressured Putin by imposing crushing sanctions on his war machine and providing Ukraine with the tools it needs to defend itself. Instead, by quite literally rolling out the red carpet, Trump has legitimized Russia’s aggression and whitewashed Putin’s war crimes. It’s shameful.

“Diplomacy, even with our adversaries, should always be pursued—not to garner headlines, but to end brutal conflicts. But there was zero reason today to believe Putin would suddenly start negotiating in good faith, and every indication he would continue to play Trump, this time face to face.

“As we learn more of the substance of today’s meeting and possible next steps, the Trump administration must now move forward in close coordination with our European allies and Ukraine. I implore my Republican colleagues in Congress to recapture the bipartisanship they once showed in defense of Ukraine’s democracy, territorial integrity, and freedom. We must pass new sanctions, provide new assistance to Ukraine, and put real pressure on Russia to bring about a just and durable peace to end this war.”