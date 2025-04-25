Meeks Statement on Trump State Department Reorganization

Washington, DC – Representative Gregory W. Meeks, Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, today issued the following statement on Secretary Rubio’s announced plan to reorganize the State Department.

“I have said before that I am willing to work with any administration on responsible reforms that ensure we continue to have the best diplomatic and development agency to meet the global challenges of the 21st century. But Secretary Rubio’s proposed reorganization of the State Department, developed with zero consultation with Congress, raises significant concerns about the future of American diplomacy, foreign policy, and global leadership.



“These potentially sweeping changes have less to do with streamlining the State Department and more to do with eviscerating American soft power, including our values-driven defense of human rights and democracy globally. Coupled with the Trump administration’s devastating cuts to U.S. foreign assistance programs, his proposed reorganization would leave the State Department ill-equipped to advance U.S. national security interests. It would also cede more space to our adversaries to press their agendas in the absence of U.S. leadership.



“The vital work left on Secretary Rubio’s cutting-room floor represents significant pillars of our foreign policy long supported by Democrats and Republicans alike, including former Senator Rubio—not ‘radical ideologies’ as he now claims. America’s commitment to these values saves lives, advances U.S. prosperity and security, and lends us credibility and reliability as a partner, ally, and global leader. Retreating from this work will further erode our national security and undermine our influence on the world stage.



“Secretary Rubio has promised a reorganization that complies with the law and makes America safer, stronger, and more prosperous. His actions today suggest otherwise. If Secretary Rubio is serious about leading a State Department of the 21st Century, he should make an honest effort to work with this committee and Congress to ensure any reforms strengthen U.S. foreign policy and are in accordance with the law. He should start by immediately testifying before our committee as we have repeatedly requested. House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats will continue to hold this administration accountable for its reckless actions, opaque decision-making, and any harmful consequences.”