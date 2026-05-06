Meeks Statement on Trump’s Withdrawal of Troops from Germany

Washington, DC — Representative Gregory W. Meeks, Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, today issued the following statement on the Trump administration’s announcement that it is withdrawing 5,000 U.S. troops from Germany:

“President Trump is once again putting personal grievance ahead of U.S. national security. Decisions on force posture and the forward deployment of U.S. military personnel must be made based on strategy, threat landscape, and U.S. interests—not politics.

“The U.S. military presence in Germany has for decades served as a cornerstone of U.S. operations across Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Withdrawing 5,000 troops because our allies disagree with Trump’s war of choice against Iran won’t just hurt our allies. It will damage U.S. national security and undermine the ability of the U.S. military to operate across three continents.”