Meeks Urges Thailand to Uphold Human Rights

Washington, DC – Representative Gregory W. Meeks, Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, today released the following statement on the possible deportation of Uyghurs in Thailand to the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

“I am deeply concerned that Thailand may yield to PRC pressure to repatriate 48 Uyghurs who fled persecution and genocide in China in 2014 and have sought refugee status. Based on extensive evidence from international media and human rights groups, there is a high likelihood these individuals would face torture in China.

“If these Uyghurs are deported back to the PRC, Thailand would be violating the customary practice of nonrefoulement and its commitments as State Party to the UN Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.

“As such, I urge the Government of Thailand to ensure their protection, access to asylum procedures, and necessary medical care. I call on Secretary of State Rubio to fulfill his pledge to prevent their deportation and for the Trump Administration to take necessary actions to protect Uyghurs from PRC repression.”