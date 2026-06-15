Meeks Welcomes Iran Diplomacy, But Demands Details

Washington, DC — Representative Gregory W. Meeks, Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, released the following statement regarding the announced memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran.

“I am awaiting the confirmed details of any agreement, but as I’ve said from the start, Trump’s war of choice was misguided and detrimental to American interests. It has inflicted real costs on Americans, partners and allies, global markets, and countless innocent civilians. I honor the American service members who made the ultimate sacrifice and the families who carry that loss.

“The administration’s turn toward diplomacy is welcome. Negotiated, verifiable agreements remain the only way to sustainably address our disputes with Iran, including its nuclear program. We have seen time and again: war cannot change the Iranian regime; eliminate its missile and drone program; end Iranian support for proxies; or stop its abuse of the Iranian people.

“Diplomacy has produced results before. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action imposed strict limits and intrusive inspections on Iran’s nuclear program until President Trump abandoned it without a credible alternative, removing meaningful constraints and contributing to the crisis we face today.

“But as to this current negotiation, the terms, not the press release, will determine whether this serves American interests. Any final agreement must be durable, enforceable, transparent, and subject to rigorous oversight by Congress. The American people deserve more than vague announcements or political spin. They deserve security, clear answers and the confidence that this administration will not repeat the failures that led us into this unauthorized and costly war.”