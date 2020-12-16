Meet the Author Series Panel Discussion

HAMPTON, Virginia- The Hampton Roads Messenger had a successful first session for the “Meet the Author” series.



The event featured two inspirational African American authors from the Hampton Roads area, Kimberly Bright and Deborah Juniper-Frye. Each author read an excerpt from their stories, discussed their novel journey, and participated in a Q&A session.



Kimberly Bright is a retired teacher and licensed life coach in general and personal life coaching at Bright Life Coaching.



Kimberly is the author of the book “You Were Not Created To Live This Away”. Its main purpose is to teach the reader how “facing your fears one faith step at a time” can change their life.



Bright shared a great acronym that she lives by, “H.O.P.E, hold on pain ends. It could take over a process of a decade or a year, to get through your grieving process,” she said.



Deborah Juniper-Frye has 20 years of professional expertise and knowledge in the care and compassion for the Bereaved.



Deborah is the author of the two books, “Grieving Under Grace” and the children’s book ,“What About Me? I’m Sad Too.: A Children’s Grief Activity Book.”



Deborah Frye shared her words of encouragement for authors and felt “What we have gone through , we are far more alike. No one is going through anything that a million others haven’t gone through. When you write your authentic story you’re going to tap into everyday people.”



Along with the featured authors, Angela Jones, editor of Hampton Roads Messenger newspaper, hosted the event. Angela stated that in this pandemic, both young and old have been affected, and need support.



Each author shared where their books could be purchased for the holiday season, and can be found on the hamptonroadsmessenger.com.



The “Meet the Author Series” video link will be available for viewing on YouTube.



There will be more featured authors in the months to come in the upcoming year.