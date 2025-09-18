Meet the General Contractors Workshop – September 30!

Register for “Meet the General Contractors Workshop” on September 30

Grow your business!

You are invited to join an upcoming “Meet the General Contractor” workshop to expand your business opportunities. Join the Business Engagement and Opportunitites Program and Clancy & Theys Construction Company to learn about the subcontracting process.

When? Tuesday, September 30 from 5-6:30 p.m.

Where? Walnut Creek Wetland Center, 950 Peterson St.

This event gives you the opportunity to:

Learn about upcoming subcontracting opportunities

Understand the subcontractor solicitation and pre-qualification process

Connect directly with a leading general contractor

Register now!