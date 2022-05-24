By: City of Portsmouth

The City of Portsmouth’s municipal offices will be closed on Monday, May 30th, in observance of the Memorial Day Holiday.

Trash Collection -There will be no trash, recycling, or bulk collections on Monday, May 30th, and all Monday routes will be collected on Wednesday, June 1st. For more information, call the Waste Management Division at (757) 393-8663.

Portsmouth Public Library – Libraries will be closed on Monday, May 30th, in observance of Memorial Day. Learn more about our nation’s military by visiting your favorite library location or online at our digital branch. Use your PPL card to start checking out e-books, downloading music, movies, and more at portsmouthpubliclibrary.org. Remember, your Digital Branch Library offers virtual services 24/7! Please call (757) 393-8501 for more information.

Portsmouth Museums and Tourism – All Portsmouth Museums will be closed on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30th.

The Portsmouth Welcome Center, located at 206 High Street, will be open from 9 a.m.to 5 p.m.

Parks & Recreation

Recreation Centers will be closed Saturday, May 28th, through Memorial Day, Monday, May 30th. They will resume normal operating hours beginning Tuesday, May 31st.

Cavalier Manor Pool will be open Saturday, May 28th, and Sunday, May 29th, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a $1 (one dollar) entry fee.

The Splash Park will be open Saturday, May 28th, and Sunday, May 29th, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. No entry fee required.

Parks will be operating with normal hours, from dawn to dusk. Picnic shelter rentals are available online at portsmouthparks.com.

Golf Courses will be open; tee times and golf carts are limited. Please call ahead to ensure availability.

-The Links Golf Course, located at 140 City Park Avenue, will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. For more information, call 465-1500.

-Bide-A-Wee Golf Course, located at 1 Bide-A-Wee Lane, will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. For more information, call 393-8600 or visit: portsvagolf.com.