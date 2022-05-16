Memorial Day Weekend in Portsmouth: The UMOJA Festival and The Memorial Day Parade!

By: City of Portsmouth

Portsmouth’s Umoja Festival is BACK! The 2022 Umoja Festival will be held Friday, May 27th – Sunday, May 29th, in Festival Park. Join us for this grand celebration at Portsmouth’s Annual African American culture and heritage celebration promoting cultural diversity and unity. Make plans to bring the whole family and enjoy amazing food, live music, extraordinary crafts and art, and market-styled shopping.

The Umoja Festival will open on May 27th at 5:30 p.m. with a ceremony on the Main Stage which will feature the blessing of the elders, libation, and dance. Local musical sensation RaJazz will perform at 6 p.m. and the fun and unity will continue all weekend! Visit https://umojafestportsmouth.com/ for details and for more information, call 757-393-8481.

The one-and-only Chaka Khan will headline the Friday, May 27th, entertainment lineup at the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion. On Sunday, May 29th, at 7 p.m., the 70s Soul Jam will be hosted by Jimmy “JJ” Walker. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.pavilionconcerts.com/. Call 757-333-0921 for more information, or visit the box office at 16 Crawford Circle.

With the exception of the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion ticketed performances, all other performances will take place on the Umoja Stage in Festival Park and are FREE and open to the public.