Menchville High School Students Take Home Grand Prize in Leadership Competition

Newport News Public Schools students are known for their creativity, community involvement and problem solving abilities. A group of students from Menchville High School put their skills to the test during the national Lead4Change Challenge and took home one of only six national Grand Prize awards for their “outstanding efforts” to serve their school and community. To participate in the nationwide competition, students were asked to use their leadership skills to develop a service project that addresses a need in their community. The Menchville Lead4Change Team, aptly named FareShare, led the “Take a Stand” student activism campaign to encourage students to advocate for a cause. Their district-wide food drive raised $4,000 and collected 2,900 donated food items. The group also earned second place in this year’s Youth Volunteer Corps Canstruction competition, and hosted a virtual talent show for Menchville students. As part of their award, Lead4Change presented $10,000 to FareShare. The team has chosen to donate half of the prize to THRIVE Peninsula while using the remainder for the school’s garden, food pantry and other projects. This isn’t the first time the team has been recognized either! Over the past six years, the group has received $62,000 in award money that it shared with local non-profits. The Lead4Change Student Leadership Program is a national initiative that offers students leadership lessons while emphasizing community service. To learn more visit www.lead4change.org.